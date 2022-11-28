Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Pakistan has the new V26 Pro from Vivo. It has great specs, and people in the middle class may be able to afford 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The 4800 mAh battery in the Vivo V26 Pro, which runs on Android v12, lets you play games, listen to music, watch movies, and do other things for longer.

Vivo might have one camera on the back. 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras all take photos that look like real life. Vivo V26 Pro’s selfie camera is 32 MP.

The 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400-pixel screen on the Vivo V26 Pro lets you play games and watch movies. Octa-core (3.05 GHz, single-core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, tri-core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, quad-core, Cortex A510) helps Vivo V26 Pro multitask.

Multiple storage options are available. You can store data locally, as well as videos, pictures, movies, songs, and more.

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 113840/-

Vivo V26 Pro specifications

Brand Vivo Model V26 Pro Operating System Android v12 Sim Slots Dual SIM, GSM+GSM Sim Size SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano Network 5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G Fingerprint Sensor Yes Rear Camera 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP Front Camera 32 MP