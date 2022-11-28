Advertisement
  Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
Pakistan has the new V26 Pro from Vivo. It has great specs, and people in the middle class may be able to afford 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage.

The 4800 mAh battery in the Vivo V26 Pro, which runs on Android v12, lets you play games, listen to music, watch movies, and do other things for longer.

Vivo might have one camera on the back. 64 MP, 8 MP, and 2 MP cameras all take photos that look like real life. Vivo V26 Pro’s selfie camera is 32 MP.

The 6.7-inch, 1080 x 2400-pixel screen on the Vivo V26 Pro lets you play games and watch movies. Octa-core (3.05 GHz, single-core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, tri-core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, quad-core, Cortex A510) helps Vivo V26 Pro multitask.

Multiple storage options are available. You can store data locally, as well as videos, pictures, movies, songs, and more.

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo V26 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 113840/-

Vivo V26 Pro specifications

BrandVivo
ModelV26 Pro
Operating SystemAndroid v12
Sim SlotsDual SIM, GSM+GSM
Sim SizeSIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
Network5G supported by device (network not rolled-out in India), 4G (supports Indian bands), 3G, 2G
Fingerprint SensorYes
Rear Camera64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP
Front Camera32 MP
