Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi has announced its next smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro.

The phone will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery. Advertisement

Xiaomi plans to release the 13 Pro soon. The next smartphone from the company will be a part of its 13-series. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be a high-end device.

This phone will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.

The new Xiaomi 13 Pro has an Octa-Core processor that runs at 3.0 GHz and is powered by 4 GB of RAM. Another GPU is the Adreno 740.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 1440 x 3200 pixels.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

