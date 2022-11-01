Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi has announced its next smartphone, the Xiaomi 13 Pro.
  • The phone will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
    • Advertisement

Xiaomi plans to release the 13 Pro soon. The next smartphone from the company will be a part of its 13-series. The Xiaomi 13 Pro will be a high-end device.

This phone will be run by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, which is one of the newest chipsets for smartphones.

The new Xiaomi 13 Pro has an Octa-Core processor that runs at 3.0 GHz and is powered by 4 GB of RAM. Another GPU is the Adreno 740.

The Xiaomi 13 Pro has a 6.67-inch LTPO AMOLED capacitive touchscreen and a full-HD display with 1440 x 3200 pixels.

A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone power.

Advertisement

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi's Note series will get a new midrange phone called the Redmi...

Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 13 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 214,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Pro specs

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP main sensor, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), 1080p[email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected]gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC, (market dependent), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 100W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Huawei Y9s price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Camon 16 Premier price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A73 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story