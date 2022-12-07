Apple will release their first car in 2026 with less than $100,000

Apple Car rumoured to be released in 2026 with no autonomous driving capabilities, and a price tag of less than $100,000.

Hyundai and Kia were negotiating a production contract for the car.

The launch date has been reported to be 2024 to 2028 or perhaps later.

Apple’s first automobile is rumoured to debut between 2024 and 2028. The most recent story claims the Apple automobile will be released in 2026 with a specialised Apple Silicon processor, no autonomous driving capabilities, and a price tag of less than $100,000.

In the seven years since Apple Car rumours first began, a lot has happened. Even though they had been working on it for years, Apple finally gave up on making a real car in 2017. Instead, they’ve been working on software for self-driving cars.

By the end of the year 2020, though, Apple had shifted its focus back to developing hardware for an autonomous vehicle.

The launch date has been reported to be anywhere from 2024 to 2028 or perhaps later. Reportedly, Hyundai and Kia were negotiating a production contract for the car. But there is no formal information about it available.

According to a second Bloomberg article, the Apple Car won’t be available until sometime in 2026–2028. The vehicle’s pricing will be below $100,000, as well.

We’ve already established that Apple’s automobile will include Apple Silicon processors. It has been speculated that the Apple automobile processor will be “roughly four times as powerful as Apple’s highest-end Mac chips.”

And Apple hasn’t even settled on a single prototype car design yet. The team has not yet moved past the “pre-prototype” phase of development.

The company also plans to have the design completed by the end of next year and all of the features finalised by the end of 2024. In 2025, it hopes to conduct comprehensive testing of the vehicle.

Hopefully, additional details will emerge in the following months if what we’ve heard so far is accurate.

