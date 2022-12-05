WhatsApp Desktop users can access status updates from chat records

The next version to the app will soon be released, allowing users to monitor status updates within the chat list.

This follows the release of the feature to make polls for the desktop app.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently accessible for select beta testers.

WhatsApp, which is owned by Meta, has been updating its desktop version with new features and making it easier to use.

According to WABetaInfo, the feature is currently accessible for select beta testers with the most recent upgrade to the desktop software for the social messaging service.

With the Android 2.22.19.17 and iOS 22.18.0.70 releases, beta users were able to begin seeing status updates within the chat list.

According to WABetaInfo, “To check if the feature is enabled after an update, users can just check people that shared a status update within the status section and see if a ring around the profile photo shows up within the chat list,”

Even if WhatsApp’s newest feature hasn’t been rolled out to your account just yet, don’t worry; it will be soon.

