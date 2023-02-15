Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • The Infinix Note 7 has a MediaTek Helio G70 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.95-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Infinix Note 7 is now available for purchase. It has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage, which can be expanded to 512 GB by inserting a microSD card.

The Infinix Note 7 is powered by the 2.0 GHz MediaTek Helio G70 Octa Core processor, which is built on 12 nanometer technology.

The smartphone features an Infinity-O display with a 6.95-inch IPS LCD capacitive display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels. The phone has four cameras on the back: the main camera is 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera is 16 megapixels. The smartphone has a large battery of 5,000 mAh.

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan

The Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan is between Rs. 17,999 – 23,999/-

Advertisement

Infinix Note 7 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIXOS 6.0
Dimensions173.4 x 79 x 8.8 mm
Weight206 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForest Green, Aether Black, Bolivia Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G70 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 2EEMC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.95 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~258 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
CAMERAMain48 MP, f/1.7, 25mm + 2 MP macro lens + 2 MP depth sensor + low light video camera, Quad LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/WMV/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Dual Speaker DTS
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W

Also Read

Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Now, people in Pakistan can buy the Infinix Note 7. The back...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story