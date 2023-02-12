Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
  • The Samsung Galaxy A03s has a Helio P35 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD HD+ display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.
The Samsung Galaxy A03s is now on the market in Pakistan. This phone is intended for those who cannot afford more expensive models.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s features a Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (2.35 GHz, Ocya Core, 12 nm) processor. It is a budget chipset that is good for multimedia and multitasking.

The smartphone has a 6.5-inch PLS LCD HD+ display. The phone is upgradeable to Android 12 with UI 4.1 Core.

The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. and the front-facing camera of the phone is 5 megapixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB of built-in storage. A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

The Samsung Galaxy A03s price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,499/-

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIOne UI 3.1
Dimensions164.2 x 75.9 x 9.1 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS TFT Capacitive touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB
NFCNo
DataGPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 7.8W
