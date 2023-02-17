Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Vivo Y11 has a 6.35-inch screen.

The device has a Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 Octa Core processor.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y11 is one of the most affordable smartphones.It boasts a 6.35-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1544 HD+ resolution.

The Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 Octa Core processor, based on 12 nm technology, powers the Vivo Y11.

The smartphone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded later with a microSD card. The Vivo Y11 boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The primary camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/- Advertisement Vivo Y11 specifications BUILD OS Android 9.0 Pie UI Funtouch 9.1 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Coral Red, Jade Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53) Chipset Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm) GPU Adreno 505 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct , hotspot Bluetooth v4.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W