Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & Specs
Vivo Y11 has a 32 GB of internal storage and 3 GB...
The Vivo Y11 is one of the most affordable smartphones.It boasts a 6.35-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1544 HD+ resolution.
The Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 Octa Core processor, based on 12 nm technology, powers the Vivo Y11.
The smartphone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded later with a microSD card. The Vivo Y11 boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The primary camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 Pie
|UI
|Funtouch 9.1
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Coral Red, Jade Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 505
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.35 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
