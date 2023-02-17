Advertisement
  • Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Articles
  • Vivo Y11 has a 6.35-inch screen.
  • The device has a Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 Octa Core processor.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y11 is one of the most affordable smartphones.It boasts a 6.35-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a 720 x 1544 HD+ resolution.

The Qualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 Octa Core processor, based on 12 nm technology, powers the Vivo Y11.

The smartphone has 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded later with a microSD card. The Vivo Y11 boasts a dual-camera setup on the rear as well as an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The primary camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 17,999/-

Vivo Y11 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 Pie
UIFuntouch 9.1
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCoral Red, Jade Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 1.95 GHz Cortex-A53 + 6 x 1.45 GHz Cortex A53)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM439 Snapdragon 439 (12 nm)
GPUAdreno 505
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/1.8, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

