Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features

The Vivo Y21 is a reasonably priced smartphone that is widely available. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The chipset supports good graphics and is constructed with 12-nanometer technology.

The Vivo Y21 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 16-million-color gamut.

The phone has 64 or 128 GB of storage space and 4 GB of RAM. The system is compatible with microSD cards with storage sizes up to 512 GB.

On the rear of the phone, there are two cameras. The primary camera offers a 13-megapixel resolution, geotagging, phase detection, panorama, HDR capability, and video recording at 1080p at 30 frames per second.

The phone’s front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel resolution. A 5000-mAh battery powers the smartphone and offers 18-watt rapid charging.

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/- Vivo Y21 specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11.1 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Glow , Midnight Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology LCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro , Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes