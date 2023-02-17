Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y21 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The device features 4 GB of RAM and a 5000-mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y21 is a reasonably priced smartphone that is widely available. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The chipset supports good graphics and is constructed with 12-nanometer technology.

The Vivo Y21 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 16-million-color gamut.

The phone has 64 or 128 GB of storage space and 4 GB of RAM. The system is compatible with microSD cards with storage sizes up to 512 GB.

On the rear of the phone, there are two cameras. The primary camera offers a 13-megapixel resolution, geotagging, phase detection, panorama, HDR capability, and video recording at 1080p at 30 frames per second.

The phone’s front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel resolution. A 5000-mAh battery powers the smartphone and offers 18-watt rapid charging.

Advertisement

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Vivo Y21 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes

Also Read

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Y21 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The smartphone has...

Advertisement

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Oppo Find X6 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Poco X5 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story