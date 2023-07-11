Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan with special features

- Powered by the A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture.
- Offers up to twice the processing power of the iPhone 6.
- Features a 4.7-inch Retina display with 326 ppi and a 1960 mAh battery.
The Apple iPhone 7 is easily available on the market with exceptional performance, an enhanced camera system, and a variety of additional features and capabilities.
The A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and an incorporated M10 motion coprocessor powers the iPhone 7.
The A10 chip has been enhanced for speedier performance and better energy efficiency, allowing the phone to deliver up to twice the processing power of the iPhone 6.
It has a 4.7-inch Retina display with a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch and a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels (ppi). A 1960 mAh battery powers the phone
Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan
Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 73,899/-
Apple iphone 7 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|iOS 10
|Dimensions
|138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
|Weight
|138g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM
|Colors
|Jet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Quad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
|Chipset
|Apple A10 Fusion
|GPU
|PowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|LED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Extra Features
|Wide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash
|Features
|F/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 �m pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected], [email protected],[email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected], [email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|v2.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
|Audio
|3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
|Browser
|HTML5 (safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay �+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|Non-removable Li-Po battery
|Talktime
|up to 14 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 40 hrs
