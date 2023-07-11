Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan with special features

  • Powered by the A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture.
  • Offers up to twice the processing power of the iPhone 6.
  • Features a 4.7-inch Retina display with 326 ppi and a 1960 mAh battery.
The Apple iPhone 7 is easily available on the market with exceptional performance, an enhanced camera system, and a variety of additional features and capabilities.

The A10 Fusion chip with 64-bit architecture and an incorporated M10 motion coprocessor powers the iPhone 7.

The A10 chip has been enhanced for speedier performance and better energy efficiency, allowing the phone to deliver up to twice the processing power of the iPhone 6.

It has a 4.7-inch Retina display with a pixel density of 326 pixels per inch and a resolution of 750 x 1334 pixels (ppi). A 1960 mAh battery powers the phone

Apple iphone 7 price in Pakistan starts at Rs. 73,899/-

Apple iphone 7 specifications

BUILDOSiOS 10
Dimensions138.3 x 67.1 x 7.1 mm
Weight138g
SIMNano-SIM
ColorsJet Black, Black, Silver, Gold, Rose Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandGSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700)
PROCESSORCPUQuad-core 2.34 GHz (2 x Hurricane & 2 x Zephyr)
ChipsetApple A10 Fusion
GPUPowerVR Series7XT Plus (six-core graphics)
DISPLAYTechnologyLED-backlit IPS LCD, capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
Size4.7 inches
Resolution750 x 1334 pixels (~326 ppi pixel density)
ProtectionIon-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
Extra FeaturesWide Gamut display, 3D Touch display + home button, Display Zoom
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB built-in, 2GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMain12 MP, autofocus, dual-LED + dual tone) flash
FeaturesF/2.2, 29mm, phase detection, 1/3″ sensor size, 1.22 �m pixel size, geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face /smile detection, HDR (photo + panorama), Video ([email protected][email protected],[email protected][email protected])
Front7 MP, f/2.2, [email protected][email protected], face detection, HDR, panorama
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass
RadioNo
USBv2.0, reversible connector
NFCYes
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat6 300/50 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer, Fingerprint
Audio3.5 mm to lightning headphone adapter, Speakerphone
BrowserHTML5 (safari)
MessagingiMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, iCloud cloud service, Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay �+ Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Image editor
BATTERYCapacityNon-removable Li-Po battery
Talktimeup to 14 hrs
Musicplayup to 40 hrs
