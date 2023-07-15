Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan & specs

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specs
The Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is now available on the market...
Apple is getting ready to release the latest version of its iPhone SE, called the iPhone SE 4. It is the next model in the SE series.
The smartphone has a 6.1-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1170 x 2532 pixels. The display is covered by Ion-strengthened glass.
The iPhone SE 4 includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage space.
The device features an Apple A15 Bionic chipset and a hexa-core processor.
The iPhone SE 4 might feature a Touch ID button located at the bottom of the bezel or a fingerprint sensor mounted on the side, offering an alternative to face unlocking.
Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan
Apple iPhone SE 4 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 198,999/-
Apple iPhone SE 4 specifications
|Build
|OS
|IOS 15
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|eSIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 – A1662, A1723
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 11(1500), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 21(1500), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 32(1500), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 42(3500), 46(5200), 48, 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core
|Chipset
|Apple A15 Bionic – (5nm)
|GPU
|Apple GPU
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1170 x 2532 Pixels (~457 PPI)
|Protection
|Ion-strengthened glass, oleophobic coating
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|12 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video ([email protected]/30/60fps, [email protected]/60/120/240fps, HDR, OIS, stereo sound rec.)
|Front
|12 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass
|Radio
|No
|USB
|2.0, proprietary reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat16 1024/150 Mbps, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1)
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Siri natural language commands and dictation, Glass front, glass back, aluminum frame, IP67 dust/water resistant (up to 1m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|Li-ion Non removable
|– Fast battery charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.