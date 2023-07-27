Elon Musk makes Twitter default to dark mode

Elon Musk announced that Twitter will exclusively be in dark mode.

Dark mode is a screen setting that reduces the amount of white light emitted by a device.

Twitter has historically featured a default white theme, but it introduced a dark mode option in 2016.

After Twitter‘s rebranding to ‘X’, Elon Musk announces that the platform will exclusively be in ‘dark mode’, removing the choice of different appearances for users.

On Thursday morning, Musk made the announcement on X. Prior to this, he had sought his followers’ input on switching the platform’s default color to black. Out of over 1.8 million respondents, a substantial 78.4% favored the transition to a black theme.

Change default platform color to black — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 23, 2023

The Twitter CEO responded with a tweet saying, “This platform will soon only have ‘dark mode. It is better in every way.”

I like Black too but it won’t work good in the dark mode 👀 https://t.co/nMwEUY8efj — DogeDesigner (@cb_doge) July 27, 2023

‘Dark mode’, also known as ‘night mode’ on some devices, is a screen setting that reduces the amount of white light emitted by a device, displaying gray or white text on a black background. This feature is designed to be used in the evening or in low-light conditions, as it makes the screen more comfortable to view in darker environments.

Twitter, now rebranded as ‘X’, has historically featured a default white theme. In 2016, it introduced a dark mode option, offering two variations: ‘dim’ with dark blue hues and ‘lights out’ with black tones.

Musk’s decision to change the platform’s default display without providing other choices reflects his vision to transform ‘X’ in line with his latest endeavor. The billionaire emphasized that the social media platform will serve as a foundational element of his comprehensive “everything app”.

The all-in-one service is designed to encompass a wide range of features, including social media, financial transactions, banking, messaging, and more. This comprehensive suite of services is similar to what the Chinese app WeChat offers its users.

