Google has added a new function to its fact-checking tool and expanded it to include images in an effort to combat the spread of misinformation and fake news.

This new feature, currently in beta testing, aims to provide users with accurate information when they encounter images online.

Google’s fact-checking tool was initially launched in 2016 and has been effective in debunking false claims and rumors by displaying fact-checking information from reputable sources in search results.

However, with the rise of misleading visuals and manipulated images, Google recognizes the need to address this concern.

The image fact-checking feature utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyse the content of images and compare them against trusted sources to determine their authenticity.

Google is partnering with fact-checking organisations and experts during the beta testing phase to improve the algorithm’s ability to recognize manipulated images and provide reliable information.

To use the feature, users can right-click on an image and select the “Fact Check Image” option. Google’s algorithms will then analyze the image and present users with relevant fact-checking information, including the source, related articles, and the accuracy of the image’s content.

Google’s expansion of the fact-checking tool to include images is crucial to combating visual misinformation. Manipulated images can greatly influence public perception and contribute to the spread of false narratives.

By providing users with accurate information about the images they encounter, Google aims to empower individuals to make informed decisions and prevent the dissemination of false or misleading content.

It’s important to note that the fact-checking tool does not censor or remove images from search results but provides additional context and information to help users evaluate the authenticity and accuracy of the images.

Google is committed to combating misinformation and has implemented various initiatives, such as promoting authoritative sources and improving algorithms for reliable information.

User feedback during the beta testing phase will be crucial in refining the image fact-checking feature and enhancing its effectiveness. By continuously innovating and refining its tools, Google strives to create a safer and more reliable online environment for its users.