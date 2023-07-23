Is Twitter looking to venture into the recruitment sector?

Twitter’s new feature, “Twitter Hiring,” will enable verified businesses to post job ads on the platform.

When it is fully rolled out, businesses will be able to add up to five job postings to their Twitter profiles.

Twitter’s move into the recruitment sector could potentially compete with LinkedIn.

Twitter, the microblogging site, is reportedly planning to venture into the recruitment sector with a new feature called “Twitter Hiring,” potentially competing with LinkedIn in this domain.

Twitter is set to introduce a new tool that will allow verified businesses to post job advertisements on its platform.

While there has been no official public announcement from Twitter about the feature, some verified users have reported having access to it.

Reportedly, the Big Tech company has established a dedicated account under the username @TwitterHiring, which is believed to be affiliated with the new feature. However, as of now, no posts have been made on that account.

The feature, known as “Twitter Hiring,” was uncovered by app researcher Nima Owji, who shared an image detailing its purpose on the platform.

Advertisement #Twitter will let verified organizations import all of their jobs to Twitter by connecting a supported ATS or XML feed! 🚀 “Connect a supported Applicant Tracking System or XML feed to add your jobs to Twitter in minutes.” pic.twitter.com/TSVRdAoj3h — Nima Owji (@nima_owji) July 20, 2023

As per the available information, Twitter is promoting this tool to verified businesses, enabling them to attract potential candidates for their job openings.

Verified companies are allowed to add up to five job postings to their Twitter profiles. However, they are required to connect to a supported applicant tracking system or XML feed to easily add their job listings to the platform.

In May, there was an interesting hint from Musk about the possibility of introducing job listings on the Bird app. This idea was brought up by a user who suggested implementing dating features on the platform instead.

The head of SpaceX and owner of Twitter since the takeover in October last year responded to the suggestion, saying, “Interesting Idea. Maybe jobs too.”

WorkWeek, a content-creating company, has already started utilizing the new feature. Its CEO, Adam Ryan, made a humorous tweet sharing a screenshot of the job listings, playfully aimed at Mark Zuckerberg’s Twitter competitor, Threads.

The launch timeline and broader availability of the tool remain undisclosed, but it appears that Twitter is moving towards expanding its market and offerings to attract more business users, especially in the recruitment sector.

