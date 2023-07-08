OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
The OnePlus 10 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset....
OnePlus 8T smartphone is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 chipset and an octa-core processor.
The smartphones 6.6-inch fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The smartphone features a quad-camera setup, including a 48 MP wide lens, 16 MP ultrawide lens, 5 MP macro lens, and 2 MP depth sensor. Dual LED flash is also available for enhanced lighting in photos.
The OnePlus 8T features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.
The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.
OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,199/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|HydrogenOS 11
|Dimensions
|162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|188 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|Always-on display, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6″+ 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 39 min
Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."
