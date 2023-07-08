Advertisement
OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan July 2023

Articles
OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan July 2023
  • OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The OnePlus 8T features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.
  • The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.
OnePlus 8T smartphone is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphones 6.6-inch fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone features a quad-camera setup, including a 48 MP wide lens, 16 MP ultrawide lens, 5 MP macro lens, and 2 MP depth sensor. Dual LED flash is also available for enhanced lighting in photos.

The OnePlus 8T features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.

OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan

OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,199/-

OnePlus 8T Specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHydrogenOS 11
Dimensions162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAquamarine Green, Lunar Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+)
GPUAdreno 650
DisplayTechnologyFluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0
CardNo
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6″+ 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
FeaturesAuto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioDivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, 100% in 39 min
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

