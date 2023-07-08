OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan July 2023

OnePlus 8T price in Pakistan and specifications.

The OnePlus 8T features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.

Advertisement

OnePlus 8T smartphone is currently available in the market, the smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 chipset and an octa-core processor.

The smartphones 6.6-inch fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen features a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone features a quad-camera setup, including a 48 MP wide lens, 16 MP ultrawide lens, 5 MP macro lens, and 2 MP depth sensor. Dual LED flash is also available for enhanced lighting in photos.

The OnePlus 8T features 8GB Ram and 128GB built-in storage capacity.

The smartphone battery has a capacity of 4500 mAh.

OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

OnePlus 8T Price in Pakistan is Rs. 99,199/-

OnePlus 8T Specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI HydrogenOS 11 Dimensions 162.8 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm Weight 188 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aquamarine Green, Lunar Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1800 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865 (7 nm+) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Mutitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features Always-on display, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.0 Card No Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 14mm, 123˚ (ultrawide), 1/3.6″+ 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash Features Auto-HDR, Digital Zoom, Auto Flash, Face detection, Touch to focus, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3.06″, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, SBAS USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (5CA) Cat18 1200/150 Mbps), 5G capable 7.5 Gbps DL Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio DivX/Xvid/MP4/H.265 player, MP3/eAAC+/WMA/WAV/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, 100% in 39 min

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Also Read OnePlus 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications The OnePlus 10 Pro has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset....