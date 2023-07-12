Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan July 2023

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 processor.

The device includes 12 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

Advertisement

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is a stunning flagship smartphone that comes with premium features at an attractive price range.

The smartphone is driven by the Qualcomm SM8150 Snapdragon 855 (7 nm) octa-core processor, which is only used in high-end 5G smartphones.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus has a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with HDR10+ support and a FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3040 pixels. This display resolution and screen size are perfect for those who prefer watching movies and playing games on their smartphones. This expensive display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 6.

The smartphone runs on the latest Android 12 operating system with the OneUI 4 user interface. The gadget features 12 GB of the fastest RAM and 256 GB of built-in storage.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus is loaded with a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 12 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 10 megapixels. Both cameras work great and capture excellent-quality pictures and videos.

Some premium features included in the phone’s main camera are dual-pixel PDAF, OIS, auto-HDR, panorama, and 4K video recording. An under-display ultrasonic fingerprint scanner adds an extra security layer to the device.

Advertisement

The phone is available in four awesome colors, including Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black, and Aura Blue. A 4300 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 44 W of rapid fast charging.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs, 189,999.

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus specifications

Build OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI One UI Dimensions 162.3 x 77.1 x 7.9 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby, Hybrid Dual SIM (Nano-SIM) Colors Aura Glow, Aura White, Aura Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.73 GHz Mongoose M4 + 2 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A75 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 9825 (7 nm ) GPU Mali-G76 MP12 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1440 x 3040 Pixels (~495 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features HDR10+, Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 1TB) – (uses shared SIM slot) – dual SIM model only Camera Main Quad Camera: 12 MP, f/1.5-1.8-2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6″, AF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), TOF 3D camera , LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected], [email protected], HDR, dual-video rec.) Front 10 MP, f/1.6, 26mm (wide), Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (7CA) Cat20 2048/150 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, Fingerprint (under display), barometer, SpO2 Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 32-bit/384kHz audio, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Dolby Atmos/AKG sound, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), IP68 dust/water proof (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Stylus (Bluetooth integration, accelerometer, gyro) Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 4300 mAh – Fast battery charging 45W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 20W (market dependent)

Also Read Oppo Reno 4 Lite price in Pakistan July 2023 The Oppo Reno 4 Lite has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The...

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”