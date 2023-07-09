Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan & specification

The Tecno Pova 4 is coming soon to the market, with impressive features at an affordable price. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset. The gadget is powered by an octa-core processor running at 2.2 GHz.

The device’s screen is a 6.7-inch IPS LCD capacitive display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The Tecno Pova 4 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space. The smartphone features dual cameras on the back. It has a 6000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging at 18 W.

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan

Tecno Pova 4 price in Pakistan is ₨ 48,999/-

Tecno Pova 4 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Hios Dimensions 170.6 x 77.5 x 8.7 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cryolite Blue, Uranolith Grey FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~262 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + AI Lens Features Geo-tagging, Face detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB port to Type-C NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DTS Sound support, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back,Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Advertisement

Also Read Tecno Spark 10 price in Pakistan & specifications Tecno Spark 10 has a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset. The smartphone has...