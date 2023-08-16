Apple iPhone 16 Pro, 16 Pro Max to feature 48MP ultrawide camera & Wi-Fi 7

Apple plans to unveil the iPhone 15 series soon, but rumors about the iPhone 16 lineup are already circulating.

The Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will include 48MP ultrawide cameras.

The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to be compatible with Wi-Fi 7.

Apple is set to reveal the iPhone 15 series next month, yet rumors are already circulating about the iPhone 16 lineup for next year. The most recent rumor suggests an enhancement to the ultrawide camera.

According to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Haitong International Securities in Hong Kong, the Apple iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will include 48MP ultrawide cameras. In his research note, Pu highlights that the main cameras of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max from the previous year already utilize a 48MP sensor, indicating that the ultrawide camera might receive a similar upgrade next year.

Furthermore, Pu stated that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are anticipated to be compatible with Wi-Fi 7, whereas the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max are likely to be released with Wi-Fi 6E support.

Given that the release of the iPhone 16 lineup is more than a year away, it’s advisable to approach all the information and speculations circulating on the internet with a level of skepticism, as these plans are subject to change.

