Elon Musk’s social media platform, ‘X’ officially named on App Store

Elon Musk’s social media platform officially named “X” on App Store.

Name change required overcoming Apple’s two-character minimum rule.

The app’s tagline now reads “Blaze your glory!” as tweeted by Musk.

Advertisement

Elon Musk’s social media platform, formerly known as Twitter, has undergone a name change to “X” on the App Store, despite the requirement for app names to be at least two characters.

The company took prompt action to replace the well-known “Twitter” name and blue bird icon with the new “X” branding across physical and virtual spaces.

Initially, the name change faced obstacles on the App Store, as Apple’s guidelines state that app names should be between two and 30 characters.

However, it seems that the change to “X” has been approved and implemented on the App Store, although the exact process remains unclear. Neither Apple nor Twitter have responded to inquiries about the name change.

Alongside the new name, the app now sports the tagline “Blaze your glory!”, as tweeted by Elon Musk himself.

Also Read Elon Musk’s glowing X raises concerns in San Francisco Elon Musk's messaging platform, X, stays in San Francisco with a glowing...

Advertisement

The implementation of the name change in physical spaces, however, has been met with some commotion. An attempt to remove Twitter’s sign from its San Francisco office building drew a police presence and a temporary work stoppage.

The San Francisco police confirmed that no crime was committed during this incident.

Furthermore, the placement of a giant “X” symbol on the company’s headquarters building has garnered scrutiny from San Francisco’s administrative officials, as reported by the Associated Press.

Overall, the rebranding of the platform to “X” marks a significant shift for Elon Musk’s social media venture, with both challenges and successes in the process of making the name change official.