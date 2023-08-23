iPhone 12 Price in Pakistan afer PTA Taxes – August 2023

In Pakistan, most people use affordable Android smartphones from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, Vivo, and Oppo. However, the trend of owning high-end iPhones from Apple is becoming more popular over time.

Apple is a big name in the smartphone world and its value has been increasing. It’s the top brand globally. But in Pakistan, iPhones are very expensive.

Because the government has restricted the import of luxury items like fancy cars and expensive phones, the prices have gone up a lot. This has made even older iPhone models like the iPhone 11 and 12 popular among those who can’t afford the latest ones.

When you buy an imported phone, you have to pay different kinds of taxes, like Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty. The amount of tax depends on which iPhone model you’re getting.

The Pakistani Telecom Authority has also changed the tax rates for iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Pro, iPhone 12 Plus, and Pro Max.

iPhone 12 Tax PTA Approval

PTA Tax on Passport: Rs75,450

PTA Tax on ID Card: Rs94,078

iPhone 12 (All Variants)

PTA Tax on Passport: Rs86,150

PTA Tax on ID Card: Rs107,450

iPhone 12 Pro (All Variants)

PTA Tax on Passport: Rs103,350

PTA Tax on ID Card: Rs125,200

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max (All Variants)

PTA Tax on Passport: Rs107,300

PTA Tax on ID Card: Rs130,708