OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

  •  OnePlus 11 Pro comes with a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor.
  • The device has a 6.7-inch touchscreen display.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
The OnePlus 11 Pro will be available soon on the market with impressive features. It comes with a 6.7-inch LTPO2 Fluid AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display and a resolution of 1440 x 3216 pixels.

The display has Corning Gorilla Glass VI protection and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The OnePlus 11 Pro includes 12 or 16 GB of RAM and has an internal storage capacity of 256 or 512 GB.

The gadget is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 820 Gen 2 chipset and a 3.0 GHz octa-core processor.

The device features a triple camera on the rear, and the operating system is Android 13. The smartphone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 100 W.

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan

OnePlus 11 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 173,999/-

OnePlus 11 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOxygenOS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU3.0 GHz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
GPUAdreno
DISPLAYTechnologyLTPO2 Fluid AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3216 Pixels (~526 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra FeaturesAlways-on display, 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256/512GB Built-in, 8/12/16GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, (wide), 1/1.28″, 1.22µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 32 MP, (telephoto), PDAF, OIS, optical zoom + 48 MP, (ultrawide), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHasselblad Color Calibration, Dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, [email protected]/60/240fps, Auto HDR, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, (wide), Auto-HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, tri-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, aptX HD, LE
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (4CA) Cat18 1200/200 Mbps), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 100W, Fast wireless charging 50W, Reverse wireless charging, USB Power Delivery

