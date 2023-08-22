Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan & special features

The Oppo Reno 10 is available soon on the market at a reasonable price with amazing features.

The device has a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The display is covered by Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The phone runs the ColorOS 13.1 operating system, which is based on Android 13.

It comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The Reno 10 has a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999/-

Oppo Reno 10 specification

Advertisement BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI ColorOS 13.1 Dimensions 162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Silvery Grey, Ice Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm) GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Protection Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LLTE-A (CA), 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 67W wired, PD3 Reverse wired

