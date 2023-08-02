Twitter app renamed to X on iOS with Apple’s approval

The app’s name change to “X” has been extended to the Google Play Store as well. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the prominent X logo that used to grace the top of the company’s San Francisco headquarters has been taken down, as you might already be aware.

Musk envisions transforming “X” into a platform akin to China’s WeChat, intended for the global market. CEO Linda Yaccarino outlines the aspirations for the platform as follows:

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity, centered on audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

The wisdom of this rebranding remains uncertain; Twitter had already gained widespread recognition. Even Google and Facebook preserved the names of their flagship products during their transitions to Alphabet and Meta, respectively. This change goes beyond just the platform’s name; the term “tweet” had become part of everyday language, but it has now been replaced with the more generic “post.”

