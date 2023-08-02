Twitter app renamed to X on iOS with Apple’s approval

Advertisement
  • Elon Musk has renamed Twitter to X.
  • Apple made a special exception to allow the app to be renamed to X.
  • Musk envisions transforming X into a platform akin to China’s WeChat.
Elon Musk‘s Twitter app has been renamed to just “X.” However, this change faced an unexpected hurdle. Apple’s App Store has an unwritten rule that app names must be a minimum of two characters in length.

Apple made a special allowance for Musk, permitting the app’s name to be shortened to just “X,” as seen here:

The app’s name change to “X” has been extended to the Google Play Store as well. Nonetheless, it’s worth noting that the prominent X logo that used to grace the top of the company’s San Francisco headquarters has been taken down, as you might already be aware.

Musk envisions transforming “X” into a platform akin to China’s WeChat, intended for the global market. CEO Linda Yaccarino outlines the aspirations for the platform as follows:

X is the future state of unlimited interactivity, centered on audio, video, messaging, payments, and banking, creating a global marketplace for ideas, goods, services, and opportunities. Powered by AI, X will connect us all in ways we’re just beginning to imagine.

The wisdom of this rebranding remains uncertain; Twitter had already gained widespread recognition. Even Google and Facebook preserved the names of their flagship products during their transitions to Alphabet and Meta, respectively. This change goes beyond just the platform’s name; the term “tweet” had become part of everyday language, but it has now been replaced with the more generic “post.”

