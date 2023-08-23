Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

Vivo Drone Camera Phone Price In Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone a unique feature where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera featuring a substantial price of PKR 2,07,999.

Vivo drone camera Specs:

OS  

Android 12 OS

Advertisement

DIMENSION

147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm

WEIGHT 

228g

Advertisement

SIM 

Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G

COLOR 

N/A

CPU

Advertisement

N/A

BUILT-IN

128/256 GB

CARD

N/A

Advertisement

TECHNOLOGY 

N/A

SIZE

6.84  inches

Advertisement

RESOLUTION

1440 x 3100 Pixels

Protection

GRILLA GLASS 7

Advertisement

MAIN CAM

200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP

FRONT

64MP

Advertisement

BLUETOOTH

Yes v52

DATA

N/A

AUDIO

Advertisement

Loudspeaker, Handfree

CAPACITY   

Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh

Advertisement
Advertisement

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo drone Camera phone price in Pakistan starting from around Rs.2,07,999.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story