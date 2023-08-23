Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & Features – August 2023

The Vivo Drone Camera Phone a unique feature where the camera can be extended from the phone to capture photos. It claims to be the first-ever phone with a flying camera featuring a substantial price of PKR 2,07,999.

Vivo drone camera Specs:

OS

OS

Android 12 OS

DIMENSION

147.3 x 71.3 x 7.63 mm

WEIGHT

228g

SIM

Dual Sim, GSM, HSDPA, LTE, 5G

COLOR

N/A

CPU

N/A

BUILT-IN

128/256 GB

CARD

N/A

TECHNOLOGY

N/A

SIZE

6.84 inches

RESOLUTION

1440 x 3100 Pixels

Protection

GRILLA GLASS 7

MAIN CAM

200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP

FRONT

64MP

BLUETOOTH

Yes v52

DATA

N/A

AUDIO

Loudspeaker, Handfree

CAPACITY

Li-Ion (Lithium Ion), 6900 mAh

Vivo drone camera phone Price in Pakistan

Vivo drone Camera phone price in Pakistan starting from around Rs.2,07,999.

