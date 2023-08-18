Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and Special features – August 2023

Vivo v24 Pro is currently available in the market, the MediaTek MT6893 chipset performs challenging games and launches software quickly. Finally, the Mali-G77 MC9 is within reach. This GPU readily handles demanding graphics.

The screen size of the Vivo V24 Pro is 6.56 inches, Its resolution is 1080 x 2376 pixels.

A 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel camera with an LED light are all featured on the Vivo V24 Pro. 50 MP and 8 MP are the two front-facing cameras’ resolutions (megapixels).

Digital zoom, HDR, Auto Flash, and Panorama are all features of the back camera. This phone supports dual standby, dual SIM, and 5G.

The phone has a non-replaceable 4300 mAh battery. The Vivo V24 Pro is expected to be available in the colors Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.

Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/- Vivo V24 Pro specifications Advertisement Price Rs. 119,999 (Expected) $ 720 (Expected) Build & Body Colors Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Artic White OS Android 12 OS and Funtouch OS 12 Weight N/A SIM Dual sim, Dual Stand by (Nano SIM) Dimensions N/A Network 2G,3G,4G,5G 5G SA/NSA, LTE 4G, HSDPA, GSM Display Size 6.44 inches Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Processor CPU Octa Core Chip-set MediaTek Dimensity 8000 Memory RAM + Storage 256 GB Built-in, 12 GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Back Camera Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, HDR, Panorama Selfie Camera Dual Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP Misc. Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio v24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Torch Yes Extra Glass front , AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Connection Type WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS NFC Yes Battery Power 4000 mAh with fast Charging Advertisement