Vivo v24 Pro price in Pakistan and Special features – August 2023

Vivo v24 Pro is currently available in the market, the MediaTek MT6893 chipset performs challenging games and launches software quickly. Finally, the Mali-G77 MC9 is within reach. This GPU readily handles demanding graphics.
The screen size of the Vivo V24 Pro is 6.56 inches, Its resolution is 1080 x 2376 pixels.
A 64-megapixel, an 8-megapixel, and a 2-megapixel camera with an LED light are all featured on the Vivo V24 Pro. 50 MP and 8 MP are the two front-facing cameras’ resolutions (megapixels).
Digital zoom, HDR, Auto Flash, and Panorama are all features of the back camera. This phone supports dual standby, dual SIM, and 5G.
The phone has a non-replaceable 4300 mAh battery. The Vivo V24 Pro is expected to be available in the colors Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black.
The screen size of the Vivo V24 Pro is 6.56 inches AMOLED. Its resolution is 1080 x 2376 pixels.
Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan
Vivo V24 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-
Vivo V24 Pro specifications
|Price
|Rs.
|119,999 (Expected)
|$
|720 (Expected)
|Build & Body
|Colors
|Dusk Blue, Sunset Dazzle, Artic White
|OS
|Android 12 OS and Funtouch OS 12
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual sim, Dual Stand by (Nano SIM)
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Network
|2G,3G,4G,5G
|5G SA/NSA, LTE 4G, HSDPA, GSM
|Display
|Size
|6.44 inches
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chip-set
|MediaTek Dimensity 8000
|Memory
|RAM + Storage
|256 GB Built-in, 12 GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Back Camera
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP with LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, Touch Focus, HDR, Panorama
|Selfie Camera
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP
|Misc. Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|v24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Connection Type
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|NFC
|Yes
|Battery
|Power
|4000 mAh with fast Charging
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.