Apple iPhone X Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Apple iPhone X, released in 2017, introduced a significant evolution in the iPhone lineup. It features a 5.8-inch Super Retina OLED display with a resolution of 1125 x 2436 pixels, delivering stunning visuals and HDR support.
Powered by the A11 Bionic chip, the iPhone X provides exceptional performance and efficiency. It offers a dual-camera system with 12-megapixel wide and telephoto lenses, enabling optical zoom and portrait mode. The front-facing TrueDepth camera supports Face ID for secure authentication.
This iPhone boasts wireless charging, Face ID, and water and dust resistance (IP67). It runs on iOS, providing access to a vast range of apps.
With a glass back and stainless steel frame, the iPhone X exhibits a premium design. It’s available in various storage capacities to suit different user needs, making it a top-tier choice for Apple enthusiasts.
The Apple iPhone X price in Pakistan is Rs. 144,999/-
|Build
|OS
|IOS 11
|Dimensions
|143.6 x 70.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Single SIM (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Space Gray, Silver
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|Processor
|CPU
|Hexa Core (2 x Monsoon + 4 x Mistral)
|Chipset
|Apple A11 Bionic
|GPU
|Apple GPU (3-core graphics)
|Display
|Technology
|Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen, 16M colors, Multitouch
|Size
|5.8 Inches
|Resolution
|1125 x 2436 Pixels (~463 PPI)
|Protection
|Scratch-resistant glass
|Extra Features
|Dolby Vision/HDR10 compliant, Wide color gamut display, 3D Touch display, True-tone display
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Dual 12 MP, autofocus, Quad-LED (dual tone) flash
|Features
|f/1.8 & f/2.4, phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, simultaneous 4K video and 8MP image recording, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps)
|Front
|7 MP, f/2.2, 1080p@30fps, 720p@240fps, face detection, HDR, panorama
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|USB
|v3.0, reversible connector
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone with stereo speakers
|Browser
|HTML5 (Safari)
|Messaging
|iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, IP67 certified – dust and water resistant, Siri natural language commands and dictation, Water resistant up to 1 meter and 30 minutes, iCloud service, Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Waterproof, Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|2716 mAh (Li-Ion Non removable)
|Talktime
|up to 21 hrs
|Musicplay
|up to 60 hrs
|– Fast battery charging: 50% in 30 min, Qi wireless charging
