China Invited to Global AI Summit in Britain

The United Kingdom has extended an invitation to China to participate in its global artificial intelligence summit scheduled for November.

Foreign Minister James Cleverly emphasized that it is essential to include one of the leading players in AI technology to address the associated risks effectively.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is keen on positioning Britain as a global leader in AI regulation. The two-day summit, set for November 1-2, aims to bring together governments, tech companies, and academics to discuss the potential risks posed by this powerful technology.

Topics on the agenda for the event include the potential threats to biosecurity posed by AI and its positive applications, such as enhancing safety in transportation.

James Cleverly, who recently made a significant diplomatic visit to China, advocates for increased engagement with Beijing. He believes that isolation would be counterproductive, especially when cooperation with China is necessary in areas like climate change and economic stability.

While the UK is actively seeking to improve relations with China, concerns have arisen about Chinese activities in the country. Recent revelations about a parliamentary researcher being arrested on suspicion of spying for China have raised alarms.

The Chinese embassy in London has not confirmed its attendance at the AI summit.

To prepare for the summit, Britain has appointed tech expert Matt Clifford and former senior diplomat Jonathan Black.

Notably, UK officials are aiming for a more balanced and flexible approach to AI regulation compared to the European Union’s comprehensive AI Act. The EU legislation requires organizations using “high-risk” AI systems to undergo rigorous risk assessments and share sensitive internal data with authorities upon request.

Matt Clifford expressed hope that the UK summit would set the tone for future international discussions on AI regulation, indicating a desire for a less stringent approach than the EU’s proposed regulations.

