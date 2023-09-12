Coca-Cola Y3000: The Mystery Flavor Created by AI

Coca-Cola Y3000 is a limited-edition beverage designed to taste like the future.

It was created with the help of artificial intelligence (AI), which was used to determine the flavor and design the packaging.

It is available in both zero and full-sugar varieties in the United States and Canada for a limited time.

For the past year and a half, Coca-Cola has been experimenting with limited-edition beverages that have mysterious flavors and futuristic concepts.

Their latest creation, Coca-Cola Y3000, is designed to taste like the future and incorporates artificial intelligence (AI) in both flavor development and packaging.

Coca-Cola aims to keep its customers, especially younger ones, excited about its century-old signature product as health-conscious consumers have been moving away from sugary drinks. They use their Creations platform to introduce limited-edition flavors like Y3000 to appeal to younger consumers.

Like other Creations drinks, Y3000 has a primarily Coke-like taste with a unique twist. To determine this extra flavor and create the packaging, Coca-Cola first gathered insights from people about the flavors associated with the future. Then, they used AI to assist in identifying flavor pairings and profiles. The product’s packaging, which has a Y2K-inspired aesthetic, including bubbles, pink and blue colors, and a pixelated logo, was also generated with the help of AI. The can prominently mentions it’s “Co-Created with AI.”

Y3000 is available in both zero and full-sugar varieties in the United States and Canada for a limited time, priced the same as regular Coke.

Coca-Cola enhances the Y3000 experience by linking it to online content and real-life events or merchandise. Customers can scan a QR code on the Y3000 package to access the Creations site and explore a vision of the future set 977 years from now.

The launch includes a limited-edition capsule collection in collaboration with the luxury streetwear brand Ambush, available on the brand’s website in the fall. Coca-Cola has previously partnered with fashion brand Highsnobiety.

Coca-Cola has introduced various limited-edition flavors through its Creations platform, such as Coca-Cola Ultimate for gamers in partnership with Riot Games. Other flavors like Starlight, Dreamworld, and Byte have been inspired by space, dreams, and pixel flavors, respectively. The company has also collaborated with musicians Rosalía and Marshmello on limited-edition flavors, although the specific flavors remain undisclosed.

Coca-Cola aims to maintain a sense of mystery around the flavors, stating that they consist of 85% to 90% Coke and a 10% to 15% twist of something unexpected.

These limited-edition flavors are not intended to become permanent offerings, as CEO James Quincey emphasized their role in engaging and intriguing consumers beyond typical flavor variations.

