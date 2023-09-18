Erdoğan Invites Musk to Build Tesla Factory in Turkey

Erdogan urges Elon Musk for a Tesla factory in Turkey.

Musk considers Turkey as a strong candidate.

Erdogan invites Musk to Teknofest Aerospace Festival.

In a significant development during Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s visit to the United States for the 78th session of the U.N. General Assembly, he urged Tesla CEO Elon Musk to explore the possibility of establishing a Tesla factory in Turkey.

The proposal was met with keen interest from Musk, who acknowledged the existing collaboration between Turkish suppliers and Tesla.

The exchange took place during a meeting held at the Turkish House, a skyscraper near the United Nations headquarters in New York. Although Tesla has not issued an official response to Erdogan’s proposal, Musk indicated that Turkey stands as a strong candidate for the location of their next manufacturing facility.

Erdogan’s overtures extended beyond automotive manufacturing. He expressed Turkey’s readiness to collaborate with Musk’s SpaceX in the fields of artificial intelligence and Starlink, an ambitious satellite internet project. Musk, in turn, expressed SpaceX’s interest in working with Turkish authorities to obtain the necessary licenses for offering Starlink satellite services within Turkey.

In an exciting development, Erdogan also extended an invitation to Musk to participate in Turkey’s Teknofest Aerospace and Technology Festival, scheduled to take place in Izmir at the end of September. Musk graciously accepted the invitation, showcasing his interest in strengthening ties between Tesla and Turkey.

Additionally, during the same day, Musk had plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in California. Their discussions were expected to revolve around the rapidly advancing field of artificial intelligence technology, underscoring Tesla’s commitment to innovation and global expansion.

This proposal aligns with Tesla’s strategic approach to global expansion, as evident from their expressed interest in establishing a factory in India for the production of cost-effective electric vehicles. The potential establishment of a Tesla factory in Turkey could mark another significant milestone in the company’s worldwide presence.

As both leaders explore avenues of cooperation in automotive manufacturing, technology, and space ventures, the world watches with anticipation for the next chapter in the evolving relationship between Turkey and Tesla.

