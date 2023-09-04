Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & detailed

The Oppo A54 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

The Oppo A54 is one of the most well-known mid-range smartphones that is now available for purchase on the market at an affordable price range.

The Oppo A54 is powered by the MediaTek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10 and ColorOS 7.2 operating systems.

The Oppo A54 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone with an LED flash. The primary camera of the phone is 13 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.

The phone is available in two gorgeous colors: crystal black and starry blue. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone with 18 W of fast charging support.

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan

Oppo A54 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999.

Oppo A54 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 163.6 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Crystal Black, Starry Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo viewer/editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W

