Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo A95 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a blend of impressive features for an enhanced user experience. It boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals and sharp details.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, which delivers smooth performance for daily tasks and gaming.

The A95 features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera.

These cameras offer flexibility for capturing various scenarios. On the front, you’ll find a 16MP selfie camera for high-quality self-portraits.

With a generous 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, the Oppo A95 ensures extended usage and quick recharging. It also provides ample storage with 128GB of internal memory.

The phone runs on ColorOS based on Android, offering a user-friendly interface. Overall, the Oppo A95 is a well-rounded smartphone suitable for a wide range of users.

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A95 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm Weight 175 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video (1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0

