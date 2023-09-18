Advertisement
Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Oppo A95 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Oppo A95 is a mid-range smartphone that offers a blend of impressive features for an enhanced user experience. It boasts a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution, ensuring vibrant visuals and sharp details.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 662 chipset, which delivers smooth performance for daily tasks and gaming.

The A95 features a versatile triple-camera setup, including a 48MP main camera and a 2MP macro camera.

These cameras offer flexibility for capturing various scenarios. On the front, you’ll find a 16MP selfie camera for high-quality self-portraits.

With a generous 5000mAh battery and 33W fast charging, the Oppo A95 ensures extended usage and quick recharging. It also provides ample storage with 128GB of internal memory.

The phone runs on ColorOS based on Android, offering a user-friendly interface. Overall, the Oppo A95 is a well-rounded smartphone suitable for a wide range of users.

Oppo A95 price in Pakistan

The Oppo A95 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-

Oppo A95 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions160.3 x 73.8 x 8 mm
Weight175 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGlowing Starry Black, Glowing Rainbow Silver
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6115 Snapdragon 662 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features430 nits (typ), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30fps, gyro-EIS)
Front16 MP, f/2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/3.06″, Video (1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 54% in 30 min (advertised), SuperVOOC 2.0
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

