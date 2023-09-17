Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE price in Pakistan & specs – Sept 2023
Samsung will announce the Galaxy S23 series, including a new FE variant, which...
The Samsung Galaxy A14 is now available on the market at a reasonable price.
It comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
The device has an Exynos 850 chipset. It has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.
The Galaxy A14 features a triple-camera setup on the rear.
The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
It is run by the One UI Core 5.0 operating system based on Android 13.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with supports fast charging at 15 W.
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI Core 5.0
|Dimensions
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 15W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.