Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is now available on the market at a reasonable price.

It comes with a 6.6-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The device has an Exynos 850 chipset. It has a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor, and the GPU is called the Mali-G52 MC2.

The Galaxy A14 features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

It is run by the One UI Core 5.0 operating system based on Android 13.

The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with supports fast charging at 15 W.

Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 62,999/- Advertisement Samsung Galaxy A14 specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI One UI Core 5.0 Dimensions 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – 15W wired Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”