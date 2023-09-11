Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Oppo Reno 8 Pro Price in Pakistan & specifications
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a flagship smartphone that boasts cutting-edge features and powerful performance. It comes equipped with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.
Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset, depending on the region.
It offers smooth multitasking and efficient app performance. The device comes with storage 256GB, paired with 8GB of RAM.
The camera setup includes a versatile triple-lens system with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera.
It’s capable of capturing stunning photos and 4K videos. The device runs on the latest Android operating system with Samsung’s One UI skin.
With 5G connectivity, a sleek design, and a robust battery, the Samsung Galaxy S22 delivers a premium smartphone experience.
The Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 232,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|OneUI 4.1
|Dimensions
|146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|167 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
|Colors
|Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 730
|Display
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+
|Extra Features
|48Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel Pro PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3700 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
