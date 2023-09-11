Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Articles
Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a flagship smartphone that boasts cutting-edge features and powerful performance. It comes equipped with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset, depending on the region.

It offers smooth multitasking and efficient app performance. The device comes with storage 256GB, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The camera setup includes a versatile triple-lens system with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

It’s capable of capturing stunning photos and 4K videos. The device runs on the latest Android operating system with Samsung’s One UI skin.

With 5G connectivity, a sleek design, and a robust battery, the Samsung Galaxy S22 delivers a premium smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 232,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIOneUI 4.1
Dimensions146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm
Weight167 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM)
ColorsPhantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite, Sky Blue, Violet, Cream
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus+
Extra Features48Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel Pro PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3700 mAh
– Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W
