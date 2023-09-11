Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Samsung Galaxy S22 is a flagship smartphone that boasts cutting-edge features and powerful performance. It comes equipped with a 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 1080 x 2340 pixel resolution, offering vibrant colors and sharp visuals.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S22 is powered by either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 or Samsung’s Exynos 2200 chipset, depending on the region.

It offers smooth multitasking and efficient app performance. The device comes with storage 256GB, paired with 8GB of RAM.

The camera setup includes a versatile triple-lens system with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide camera, and a 10MP telephoto camera.

It’s capable of capturing stunning photos and 4K videos. The device runs on the latest Android operating system with Samsung’s One UI skin.

With 5G connectivity, a sleek design, and a robust battery, the Samsung Galaxy S22 delivers a premium smartphone experience.

Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy S22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 232,999/-

Samsung Galaxy S22 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI OneUI 4.1 Dimensions 146 x 70.6 x 7.6 mm Weight 167 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual standby (2 Nano-SIMs + eSIM) Colors Phantom Black, White, Pink Gold, Green, Graphite , Sky Blue, Violet, Cream Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) 5G Band SA/NSA/Sub6/mmWave Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.40 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.70 GHz Cortex-A510 Chipset Qualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm) GPU Adreno 730 Display Technology Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch Size 6.1 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~422 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+ Extra Features 48Hz – 120Hz variable refresh rate, HDR10+, 1300 nits (peak), Always-on display Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.57″, Dual Pixel Pro PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, OIS, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Super Steady video, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS) Front 10 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.24″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity Audio 32-bit/384kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins) Armour aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Samsung DeX, Samsung Wireless DeX (desktop experience support), Bixby natural language commands and dictation, Samsung Pay (Visa, MasterCard certified), Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3700 mAh – Fast charging 25W, USB Power Delivery 3.0, Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W, Reverse wireless charging 4.5W

