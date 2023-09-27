Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Vivo Y21 is a feature-packed smartphone designed to deliver a versatile mobile experience. With a 6.51-inch HD+ display, it offers vibrant visuals and ample screen real estate for multimedia and productivity.

Powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and 4GB of RAM, it ensures smooth performance for various tasks and apps.

In the camera department, the Vivo Y21 boasts a 13MP main camera that captures detailed photos, while the 8MP front camera is ideal for selfies and video calls. The device runs on Funtouch OS 11.1, based on Android 11, providing a user-friendly interface and access to the latest features.

With a large 5,000mAh battery, this smartphone offers extended usage, and its 18W fast charging support ensures quick top-ups.

Additionally, it provides ample storage with 64GB of internal memory, expandable via a microSD card. The Vivo Y21 is a well-rounded device suitable for various smartphone needs.

Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,699/-

Vivo Y21 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
