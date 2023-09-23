Xiaomi Poco X3 Price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specifications
The Xiaomi Poco X3 is a feature-packed smartphone that offers an exceptional mobile experience. It boasts a 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, delivering vibrant visuals and seamless navigation.
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor, this phone ensures snappy performance, making it ideal for gaming and multitasking.
The Poco X3 comes with a versatile quad-camera setup, featuring a 64MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor, allowing you to capture stunning photos and videos. The 20MP front camera takes sharp selfies.
With a massive 5160 mAh battery, you can expect impressive battery life. The device supports 33W fast charging, quickly replenishing the battery.
Additionally, it offers stereo speakers, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and ample storage options, making the Xiaomi Poco X3 an excellent choice for budget-conscious users seeking a high-performing smartphone.
The Xiaomi Poco X3 price in Pakistan is Rs. 41,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|MIUI
|Dimensions
|165.3 x 76.8 x 9.4 mm
|Weight
|215 g
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cobalt Blue, Shadow Gray
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150-AC Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|HDR10, 120Hz refresh rate, 450 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|MicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 13 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (4K@30fps, 1080p@30/120fps, 720p@960fps; gyro-EIS)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio with recording
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Plastic back, IP53 splash-proof, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5160 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 62% in 30 min, 100% in 65 min
