Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

Advertisement

The Redmi Note 13 is a feature-packed smartphone offering a superb user experience. Equipped with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display, it delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The device is powered by a robust MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

In the camera department, the Redmi Note 13 shines with its versatile quad-camera setup, including a high-resolution 108MP primary camera for capturing detailed photos. It also features an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for diverse photography options.

With a generous 5,000mAh battery, this smartphone provides long-lasting power for your daily tasks. Fast charging support ensures quick replenishment of the battery when needed.

Additionally, ample RAM and storage options, and a sleek design make the Redmi Note 13 an excellent choice for tech enthusiasts and mobile users seeking a reliable and feature-rich device.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIMIUI 14
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 6080
GPUArm Mali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 108 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery 33W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.

Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story