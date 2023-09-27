Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan & Specs – Sept 2023

The Redmi Note 13 is a feature-packed smartphone offering a superb user experience. Equipped with a stunning 6.6-inch AMOLED display, it delivers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. The device is powered by a robust MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.
In the camera department, the Redmi Note 13 shines with its versatile quad-camera setup, including a high-resolution 108MP primary camera for capturing detailed photos. It also features an 8MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro camera, and a 2MP depth sensor for diverse photography options.
With a generous 5,000mAh battery, this smartphone provides long-lasting power for your daily tasks. Fast charging support ensures quick replenishment of the battery when needed.
Additionally, ample RAM and storage options, and a sleek design make the Redmi Note 13 an excellent choice for tech enthusiasts and mobile users seeking a reliable and feature-rich device.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999/-
Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|MIUI 14
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Mint Green, Ice Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 6080
|GPU
|Arm Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~399 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 108 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|16 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP53, dust and splash resistant, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery 33W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.
Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news.
Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.