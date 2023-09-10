Zoom AI Companion: The new way to stay on top of your work

- Zoom introduces AI Companion, a smart assistant to elevate remote work experience.
Zoom, the widely used virtual meeting platform, has recently introduced a novel service infused with artificial intelligence.
This offering includes a smart assistant designed to elevate the remote work experience, making it particularly advantageous for remote employees who occasionally encounter challenges like tardiness or maintaining focus in less engaging meetings.
The Zoom AI Companion extends its functionality beyond the confines of meetings, making it a valuable tool for individuals working from diverse geographical locations.
Furthermore, Zoom has disclosed that users can access these AI enhancements by subscribing to a service tailored to their specific requirements, with pricing varying accordingly.
Zoom’s AI Companion’s features:
Zoom’s AI Companion aims to enhance productivity, team performance, and skill development by streamlining tasks, expediting meetings, and aiding in information retention.
Its capabilities include time management, reminders, and task management.
The AI processes meeting recordings, enabling efficient viewing with highlights, smart chapters, summaries, and next steps.
It organizes discussions with topic-tracking indicators and playlists, helping you catch up on missed information without disruptions.
Zoom’s AI generates chat responses based on context and user preferences, customizing message length and tone. It also assists in email composition using past exchanges, improving team communication.
Additionally, the AI update summarizes lengthy written chats, providing an overview of meeting discussions, and eliminating the need to sift through messages for updates.
How much does Zoom’s AI Companion cost?
Zoom’s new AI Companion is available with any paid plan except the Zoom One Pro level, which is priced at $150 annually or $16 per month, making it the most budget-friendly choice according to Pocket-Lint.
Opting for the Pro package not only grants you access to the AI Companion but also provides Essential Apps, 5GB of cloud storage, and extended meeting durations.
Alternatively, there’s the Business plan priced at $200 annually, and the Business Plus plan at $250 annually.
These plans introduce additional features but do not affect the AI Companion’s functionality.
For those primarily interested in utilizing the AI features, the Pro plan should suffice.
