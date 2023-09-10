Zoom AI Companion: The new way to stay on top of your work

Advertisement

Zoom introduces AI Companion, a smart assistant to elevate remote work experience.

AI Companion is available with any paid Zoom plan except Zoom One Pro.

The most budget-friendly plan to get AI Companion is Zoom Pro, which costs $150 annually.

Zoom, the widely used virtual meeting platform, has recently introduced a novel service infused with artificial intelligence.

This offering includes a smart assistant designed to elevate the remote work experience, making it particularly advantageous for remote employees who occasionally encounter challenges like tardiness or maintaining focus in less engaging meetings.

The Zoom AI Companion extends its functionality beyond the confines of meetings, making it a valuable tool for individuals working from diverse geographical locations.

Furthermore, Zoom has disclosed that users can access these AI enhancements by subscribing to a service tailored to their specific requirements, with pricing varying accordingly.