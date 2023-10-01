Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max Price in Pakistan & Specs – Oct 2023

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is a flagship smartphone renowned for its impressive performance and photography capabilities.

It features a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, providing vibrant colors and deep blacks. Powered by the A13 Bionic chip, it delivers exceptional speed and efficiency, handling multitasking and demanding apps effortlessly.

The iPhone 11 Pro Max boasts a versatile triple-camera system, including 12MP ultra-wide, wide, and telephoto lenses. It excels in low-light photography and offers features like Night mode and Deep Fusion for stunning photos. The front-facing 12MP TrueDepth camera supports Face ID for secure authentication.

With iOS 13, users enjoy a seamless and feature-rich experience, including Dark Mode and enhanced privacy controls. The phone offers robust battery life and is water-resistant. It’s available in various storage capacities to suit individual needs.

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan

The Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max price in Pakistan is Rs. 226,599/-

Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max specifications

BUILD OS IOS 13 Dimensions 157.5 x 77.4 x 8. 1 mm Weight 226 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Midnight Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR Chipset Apple A13 (7 nm+) DISPLAY Technology Super Retina XDR OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 1242 x 2688 Pixels (~456 PPI) Protection Scratch-resistant glass Extra Features oleophobic coating, 800 nits, Dolby Vision, HDR10, Wide color, gamut, True-tone, 120 Hz touch-sensing MEMORY Built-in 64/256/512GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.55″, PDAF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.4, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.4″, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, (ultrawide), Quad-LED dual-tone flash Features phase detection, OIS, 2x optical zoom, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, HDR (photo/panorama), Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120/240fps) Front Dual 12 MP + TOF 3D camera, HDR, Video (2160p@24/30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/120fps, gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, GALILEO, QZSS USB 2.0, proprietary reversible connector NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A 1.6 Gbps DL, EV-DO Rev.A 3.1 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , Face ID, Barometer, Compass, Gyro, Proximity Audio Lightning to 3.5 mm headphone jack adapter, MP3/WAV/AAX+/AIFF/Apple Lossless player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 (Safari) Messaging iMessage, SMS (threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Email Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital Plus, Apple pencil support, Frost Glass design, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Siri natural language commands and dictation, IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 4m for 30 mins), Apple Pay (Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Google Maps, Audio/video/photo editor, Apple Pay + Visa, MasterCard, AMEX certified), Voice memo/command/dial, Document editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 3500 mAh Talktime up to 20 hrs Musicplay up to 80 hrs – Fast battery charging 18W: 50% in 30 min, USB Power Delivery 2.0, Qi wireless charging

