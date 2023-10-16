Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the latest flagship smartphone offering from Samsung, packed with cutting-edge features to enhance your mobile experience.

Its stunning 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks, making it perfect for multimedia consumption and gaming.

The phone is powered by a powerful Exynos 2200 (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and excellent performance.

Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile triple-camera system, featuring a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The 10MP front camera handles selfies and video calls with finesse.

The Galaxy S23 offers 5G connectivity, a long-lasting battery, and runs on the latest Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 skin.

With an in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a top-tier smartphone for tech enthusiasts.

Samsung Galaxy S23 in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S23 in Pakistan is Rs. 399,999.

Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOneUI 5.1
Dimensions146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm
Weight167 g
SIMNano-SIM and eSIM, Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
ColorsLavender, Cream, Phantom Black, Green, LimeGraphite,
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
5G BandSA/NSA/Sub6
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 740
DISPLAYTechnologyDynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.1 Inches
Resolution1980 x 2340 Pixels (~503 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, Always-on display
MEMORYBuilt-in256 Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
Front12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
Audio32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 3900 mAh
– Fast charging 25W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

