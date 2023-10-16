Samsung Galaxy S23 Price in Pakistan & specification

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the latest flagship smartphone offering from Samsung, packed with cutting-edge features to enhance your mobile experience.
Its stunning 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display delivers vibrant colors and deep blacks, making it perfect for multimedia consumption and gaming.
The phone is powered by a powerful Exynos 2200 (or Snapdragon 8 Gen 2) processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and excellent performance.
Capture stunning photos and videos with the versatile triple-camera system, featuring a 50MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide lens, and a 10MP telephoto lens. The 10MP front camera handles selfies and video calls with finesse.
The Galaxy S23 offers 5G connectivity, a long-lasting battery, and runs on the latest Android 13 with Samsung’s One UI 5.1 skin.
With an in-display fingerprint scanner, wireless charging, and an IP68 rating for water and dust resistance, the Samsung Galaxy S23 is a top-tier smartphone for tech enthusiasts.
Samsung Galaxy S23 in Pakistan
Samsung Galaxy S23 in Pakistan is Rs. 399,999.
Samsung Galaxy S23 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|OneUI 5.1
|Dimensions
|146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|167 g
|SIM
|Nano-SIM and eSIM, Dual SIM (2 Nano-SIMs and eSIM, dual stand-by)
|Colors
|Lavender, Cream, Phantom Black, Green, Lime, Graphite,
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 13(700), 17(700), 18(800), 19(800), 20(800), 25(1900), 26(850), 28(700), 32(1500), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500), 66(1700/2100)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA/Sub6
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Cortex-X3 & 2×2.8 GHz Cortex-A715 + 2 x 2.8 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8550 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (4 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 740
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.1 Inches
|Resolution
|1980 x 2340 Pixels (~503 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, Always-on display
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256 Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 4.0, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.56″, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS + 10 MP, f/2.4, 70mm (telephoto), 1/3.94″, PDAF, 3x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.55″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Super Steady video, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face/smile detection, Auto HDR, panorama, Video (8K@24/30fps, 4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30/60/240fps, 720p@960fps, HDR10+, stereo sound rec., gyro-EIS)
|Front
|12 MP, f/2.2, 25mm (wide), PDAF, Dual video call, Auto-HDR, HDR10+, Video (4K@30/60fps, 1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.2, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, ultrasonic), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|32-bit/384kHz audio Tuned by AKG, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Glass back + Gorilla Glass Victus 2), Aluminum frame, P68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Armor aluminum frame with tougher drop and scratch resistance (advertised), Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 3900 mAh
|– Fast charging 25W wired, PD3.0, 50% in 30 min (advertised), 10W wireless (Qi/PMA), 4.5W reverse wireless
