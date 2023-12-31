Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is a feature-packed budget smartphone offering a delightful user experience. Its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, enhancing the viewing experience for users.
Powered by an efficient Exynos processor, the device ensures smooth multitasking and app performance. With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, users have ample space for their apps and content.
The Galaxy A14 sports a versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main lens, 5MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP depth sensor, enabling creative photography.
The phone is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery for extended usage and runs on the latest Android with Samsung’s One UI, ensuring a user-friendly interface.
Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in Pakistan
The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-
Samsung Galaxy A14 Specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|One UI Core 5.0
|Dimensions
|167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
|Weight
|202 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Exynos 850 (8nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– 15W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
