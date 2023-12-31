Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is a feature-packed budget smartphone offering a delightful user experience. Its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, enhancing the viewing experience for users.

Powered by an efficient Exynos processor, the device ensures smooth multitasking and app performance. With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, users have ample space for their apps and content.

The Galaxy A14 sports a versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main lens, 5MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP depth sensor, enabling creative photography.

The phone is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery for extended usage and runs on the latest Android with Samsung’s One UI, ensuring a user-friendly interface.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/- Samsung Galaxy A14 Specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI One UI Core 5.0 Dimensions 167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm Weight 202 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Exynos 850 (8nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology PLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5 .2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front , plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – 15W wired