Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Samsung Galaxy A14 is a feature-packed budget smartphone offering a delightful user experience. Its 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals, enhancing the viewing experience for users.

Powered by an efficient Exynos processor, the device ensures smooth multitasking and app performance. With 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage, expandable via microSD, users have ample space for their apps and content.

The Galaxy A14 sports a versatile triple-camera setup, featuring a 50MP main lens, 5MP ultra-wide lens, and 2MP depth sensor, enabling creative photography.

The phone is equipped with a sizable 5,000mAh battery for extended usage and runs on the latest Android with Samsung’s One UI, ensuring a user-friendly interface.

Samsung Galaxy A14 Price in Pakistan

The Samsung Galaxy A14 price in Pakistan is Rs. 56,999/-

Samsung Galaxy A14 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIOne UI Core 5.0
Dimensions167.7 x 78 x 9.1 mm
Weight202 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Light Green, Silver, Dark Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetExynos 850 (8nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyPLS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 5 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Virtual proximity sensing
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/WAV/WMA/eAAC+/FLAC player, MP4/WMV/H.265 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– 15W wired
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

