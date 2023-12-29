Advertisement
Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan, January Update

  • The Pakistani government imposed heavy taxes on electronics, including mobile phones.
  • To use your phone, you need to register it with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).
  • These taxes have significantly increased the cost of mobile phones in Pakistan.
The Pakistani government has levied significant taxes on electronic devices, necessitating the registration of mobile phones for usage.

These taxes encompass customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The taxation rates differ depending on various factors, such as the value and type of the smartphone.

The substantial taxation has had a noticeable impact on the cost of mobile phones. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established specific taxes for the Samsung S22 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy S22 PTA Tax in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+128)

On PassportRs83.450
On CNICRs99.300

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+256)

On PassportRs83.450
On CNICRs99,300
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+128)

On PassportRs66,700
On CNICRs79,400

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+256)

On PassportRs74,200
On CNICRs88,300

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8+256)

On PassportRs107,200
On CNICRs127,600

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8+256)

On PassportRs118,700
On CNICRs141,300

