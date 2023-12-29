Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan, January Update

Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan – Dec 2023
The Pakistani government has levied significant taxes on electronic devices, necessitating the registration of mobile phones for usage.
These taxes encompass customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The taxation rates differ depending on various factors, such as the value and type of the smartphone.
The substantial taxation has had a noticeable impact on the cost of mobile phones. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established specific taxes for the Samsung S22 in Pakistan.
Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+128)
|On Passport
|Rs83.450
|On CNIC
|Rs99.300
Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+256)
|On Passport
|Rs83.450
|On CNIC
|Rs99,300
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+128)
|On Passport
|Rs66,700
|On CNIC
|Rs79,400
Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+256)
|On Passport
|Rs74,200
|On CNIC
|Rs88,300
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8+256)
|On Passport
|Rs107,200
|On CNIC
|Rs127,600
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8+256)
|On Passport
|Rs118,700
|On CNIC
|Rs141,300
