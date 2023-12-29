Samsung Galaxy S22, S22 Ultra Latest PTA Tax, Custom Duty in Pakistan, January Update

The Pakistani government imposed heavy taxes on electronics, including mobile phones.

To use your phone, you need to register it with the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

These taxes have significantly increased the cost of mobile phones in Pakistan.

These taxes encompass customs duties, sales tax, and withholding tax. The taxation rates differ depending on various factors, such as the value and type of the smartphone.

The substantial taxation has had a noticeable impact on the cost of mobile phones. The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has established specific taxes for the Samsung S22 in Pakistan.

Samsung Galaxy S22 PTA Tax in Pakistan

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+128)

On Passport Rs83.450 On CNIC Rs99.300

Samsung Galaxy S22 (8+256)

On Passport Rs83.450 On CNIC Rs99,300

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+128)

On Passport Rs66,700 On CNIC Rs79,400

Samsung Galaxy S22+ (8+256)

On Passport Rs74,200 On CNIC Rs88,300

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8+256)

On Passport Rs107,200 On CNIC Rs127,600

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (8+256)

On Passport Rs118,700 On CNIC Rs141,300

