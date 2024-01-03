Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Vivo V29e is a feature-packed smartphone designed to elevate your mobile experience. Its 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals and supports a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, the V29e ensures seamless performance for daily tasks and gaming. The impressive camera setup includes a 64 MP main lens for sharp and detailed photos, complemented by a 50 MP front camera for stunning selfies.

With 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, it offers ample space for your apps and media. The device supports 5G connectivity, providing high-speed internet for a connected lifestyle. The V29e is equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery and supports fast charging for added convenience.

Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Vivo V29e Specifications BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions 162.4 x 74.9 x 7.69 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Forest Black, Rose Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 619 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 1150 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card No CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF, Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, glass back, IP54, dust and splash resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh – Fast charging 44W wired