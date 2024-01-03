Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Vivo V29e is a feature-packed smartphone designed to elevate your mobile experience. Its 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals and supports a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, the V29e ensures seamless performance for daily tasks and gaming. The impressive camera setup includes a 64 MP main lens for sharp and detailed photos, complemented by a 50 MP front camera for stunning selfies.

With 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, it offers ample space for your apps and media. The device supports 5G connectivity, providing high-speed internet for a connected lifestyle. The V29e is equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery and supports fast charging for added convenience.

Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan

The Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-

Vivo V29e Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
Dimensions162.4 x 74.9 x 7.69 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsForest Black, Rose Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 619
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.67 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz, 1150 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardNo
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF, Video (1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, glass back, IP54, dust and splash resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
– Fast charging 44W wired

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

