Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Vivo V29e is a feature-packed smartphone designed to elevate your mobile experience. Its 6.67-inch Super AMOLED display delivers vibrant visuals and supports a smooth 120 Hz refresh rate.
Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity processor, the V29e ensures seamless performance for daily tasks and gaming. The impressive camera setup includes a 64 MP main lens for sharp and detailed photos, complemented by a 50 MP front camera for stunning selfies.
With 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage, it offers ample space for your apps and media. The device supports 5G connectivity, providing high-speed internet for a connected lifestyle. The V29e is equipped with a 4,800 mAh battery and supports fast charging for added convenience.
Vivo V29e Price in Pakistan
The Vivo V29e price in Pakistan is Rs. 109,999/-
Vivo V29e Specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|162.4 x 74.9 x 7.69 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Forest Black, Rose Gold
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 1150 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video (1080p@30fps)
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, 22mm (wide), AF, Video (1080p@30fps)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, glass back, IP54, dust and splash resistant, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4800 mAh
|– Fast charging 44W wired
