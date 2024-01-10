Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan & Specification

The Vivo Y20 is a budget-friendly smartphone that combines performance and style. Its 6.51-inch Halo FullView display offers an immersive viewing experience.

Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and 4GB RAM, the Y20 ensures smooth multitasking and responsive performance.

With 64GB of internal storage (expandable up to 256GB), users have ample space for apps and media. The triple-camera setup, featuring a 13MP main lens, captures clear and detailed photos.

The 5,000mAh battery provides long-lasting power, and the phone supports 10W fast charging. Additionally, the Y20 incorporates a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Running on Funtouch OS 10.0 based on Android 10, the Vivo Y20 offers a feature-rich and reliable smartphone experience.

Vivo Y20 Price in Pakistan The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/- Vivo Y20 Specifications BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI Funtouch OS 10.5 Dimensions 164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Obsidian Black, Dawn White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240) Chipset Qualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video (1080p@30fps) Front 8 MP, (wide), Video (1080p@30fps) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Charging 10W Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”