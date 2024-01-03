Vivo Y35 latest price in Pakistan & features

The Vivo Y35 is a premium, mid-range smartphone that is now available for sale in Pakistan with great features. The Vivo Y35 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) octa-core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch PLS LCD, 90 Hz display, and a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels.

The device features 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 11 and Funtouch 12 operating systems.

The Vivo Y35 has a triple camera setup on the rear of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, and the selfie camera of the phone is 16 megapixels.  The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh, non-removable battery with 44 W of rapid charging support.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.Vivo Y35 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDawn Gold, Agate Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video (1080p@30fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video 1080p@30fps)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

Disclaimer: "We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website."

