WhatsApp Upgrade: In-app filter to find hotels, grocery stores, and more

WhatsApp has progressively enhanced the user experience for people to connect and purchase goods. Last year WhatsApp presented an in-app Payments feature in India.

Recently, it has been had reported that Meta has decided to launch an improved UI and filter for the users to search the hotels, groceries, garments, and other categories.

The new feature is now available on the app, which can be accessed in a separate Business search filter with various classifications to assist users to find the right store on WhatsApp.

Presently this option is available in a few regions including Sao Paulo, and is probable to upsurge to other markets in the approaching weeks.

Presently, WhatsApp is developing the privacy pointer for calls, status, and messages.

However, the chat between the two individuals is fully end-to-end encrypted and the company wants to highlight this feature and dispel fears of the earlier roll-out of reviewed user terms and conditions connected to data sharing.