29th Jan, 2022. 07:55 pm

The Bride’s Brothers Make This Touching Gesture Upon Her Arrival. Netizens are moved by this video.

29th Jan, 2022. 07:55 pm
Bride

A moving video of a bride being showered with affection by her brothers on her wedding day is going popular on social media. Indian brides are typically seen attending the marriage ceremony with her brother by her side, carrying a phoolon ki chadar over her head. However, during a recent wedding, the bride’s brothers made their younger sister’s entrance unique with an adorable gesture.

The video was uploaded to Instagram by the user ‘witty wedding,’ who captioned it “Laadli Chhoti Behen.” More than 8,100 people have liked the video. It depicts the bride getting set to enter in a stunning crimson lehenga. The song ‘Mera Bhai Tu’ may be heard playing in the video’s backdrop.

A path of flower petals was spread out in front of the bride to walk on until she arrived at the stage where her groom awaited her. Along the path, her brothers could be seen sitting on their knees. While the bride was showered with flower petals and currency bills, her brothers lay out their palms on the route for their little sister to walk on.

A path of flower petals was spread out in front of the bride to walk on until she arrived at the stage where her groom awaited her. Along the path, her brothers could be seen sitting on their knees. While the bride was showered with flower petals and currency bills, her brothers lay out their palms on the route for their little sister to walk on.

