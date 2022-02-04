Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 10:04 pm
Watch VIDEO: Indian College Denies Entry to Students Wearing Hijab

KARNATAKA: Another government institution in the Indian state of Karnataka has barred students wearing hijab from entering.

The hijab controversy has been raging in India for quite some time in a pre-university college for girls in Karnataka’s Udupi, and it has now spread to other colleges in the state, according to The Indian Express.

A video on social media has gone viral in which students can be seen disputing with the headmaster about not being allowed to access the college grounds. The students claimed that they should be permitted to attend courses while wearing a hijab because they had done so for a long time, but the principal barred them from entering.

On Wednesday, some Hindu students at the college came to campus wearing shawls in protest and urged Muslim students to remove their hijab. According to The Indian Express, 27 Muslim students have arrived at the campus wearing hijab.

According to the journal, Kundapur Halady Srinivas Shetty, an Indian politician, discussed the subject with Karnataka Education Minister BC Nagesh. Shetty attempted to persuade Muslim pupils’ parents to let them come sans hijab, but his efforts were futile.

Previously, seven Muslim students were denied admission to a different government institution in Udupi because they wore a headscarf.

