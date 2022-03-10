I had a large tattoo of my FACE inked on my belly… Trolls label me a narcissist, but I see nothing wrong with that

WHEN IT COMES TO TATTOOS, IT’S NO SURPRISE THAT SOME PEOPLE DECIDE ON A DESIGN FOR YEARS.

After all, it’ll be inked on you for the rest of your life, so you want it to be perfect, right?

Tattoos are completely subjective, whether it’s a tribute to a loved one or a meaningful song lyric.

But, while some seek inspiration on social media or from celebrities, one woman decided to look closer to home…

Ana, a Polish woman, took to TikTok to share a short video in which she can be seen rolling up her top to reveal a tummy inking.

To the surprise of her social media followers, the tattoo bore an uncanny resemblance to her own face…

Ana then shared a troll’s comment, which said, “You can’t have your own face tattooed on your belly.”

Ana responded with a shrug and a question: “Why not?”

It didn’t take long for social media users to take to the comments section.

While some praised the inking, others were sceptical of the unusual choice.

“Tragic,” wrote one, while a second simply commented: “Horrible.”

A third added: “I was told I was a narcissist for getting my own face.”

Meanwhile, a fourth person wrote, “Not good.”

Others, on the other hand, lauded Ana’s unusual tattoo choice.

“Stunning, it looks great,” exclaimed one.