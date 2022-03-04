Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 05:36 pm
Kerala Lottery Result today on, 04 March 2022

Web Desk BOL News

04th Mar, 2022. 05:36 pm
Kerala Lottery results are provided by the Kerala Government’s lottery department. Kerala Lottery via keralalotteries.com, an official lottery medium. This website is solely for the purpose of promotion. You can check the results on the Kerala Lottery Results website. Today’s lottery result is Nirmal Lottery NR-266, which was held on 04-03-2022.

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

1st Prize Rs :7,000,000/-

NG 680145 (VAIKKOM)

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

NA 680145  NB 680145

NC 680145  ND 680145

NE 680145  NF 680145

NH 680145  NJ 680145

NK 680145  NL 680145  NM 680145

 

2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/-

NM 434878 (KOZHIKKODE)

 

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/-

1) NA 428714 (MALAPPURAM)

2) NB 363413 (WAYANADU)

3) NC 363599 (WAYANADU)

4) ND 423927 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

5) NE 167211 (MALAPPURAM)

6) NF 103486 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

7) NG 820195 (IRINJALAKUDA)

8) NH 255792 (PALAKKAD)

9) NJ 625549 (ALAPPUZHA)

10) NK 478078 (PALAKKAD)

11) NL 729540 (PALAKKAD)

12) NM 265710 (KOLLAM)

 

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0324  2806  4178  4593  4812  5349  6009  6498  6971  7152  7306  7537  7879  7928  8245  8594  8690  8875

 

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0753  1091  1120  1391  2092  3020  3490  3546  3588  3737  4642  4890  4976  5598  5932  6229  6358  6684  7221  7433  7601  7772  7778  7883  7911  7915  7993  8224  8543  8618  9026  9048  9513  9619  9906  9914

 

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0271  0292  0479  0522  0626  0643  0816  0878  1200  1872  1910  1978  2148  2256  2342  2363  3026  3301  3404  3495  3580  3594  3609  3635  3791  3841  3847  3901  3924  3953  4089  4118  4142  4227  4349  4526  4541  4903  5184  5392  5573  5768  5825  6005  6091  6096  6308  6532  6628  6701  6753  6840  6861  6969  7024  7036  7077  7239  7280  7349  7619  7760  7841  7994  8238  8322  8347  8619  8751  8954  8961  9094  9140  9146  9206  9333  9524  9696  9712

7th Prize Rs.100/-

0023  0049  0108  0121  0163  0179  0258  0273  0329  0427  0510  0518  0596  0670  0810  0869  0935  0962  1045  1173  1411  1417  1446  1455  1491  1493  1567  1653  1866  2041  2054  2064  2378  2551  2574  2673  2697  2837  2861  2880  3204  3361  3370  3375  3380  3405  3548  3626  3643  3815  3912  3960  4120  4164  4165  4233  4277  4342  4536  4553  4688  4716  4769  4928  5044  5225  5254  5340  5558  5745  5746  5982  6075  6341  6396  6474  6510  6648  6666  6698  6776  6932  7106  7107  7116  7182  7346  7366  7378  7390  7391  7555  7618  7739  7746  7810  7888  7967  8361  8416  8438  8470  8549  8561  8578  8685  8691  8729  8744  8749  8804  8810  8880  9020  9037  9075  9259  9303  9553  9653  9874  9900

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

Download BOL News App for latest news

