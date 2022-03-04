Kerala Lottery Result today on, 04 March 2022

Kerala Lottery results are provided by the Kerala Government’s lottery department. Kerala Lottery via keralalotteries.com, an official lottery medium. This website is solely for the purpose of promotion. You can check the results on the Kerala Lottery Results website. Today’s lottery result is Nirmal Lottery NR-266, which was held on 04-03-2022.

Kerala Lottery Result for Today

1st Prize Rs :7,000,000/-

NG 680145 (VAIKKOM)

Consolation Prize Rs.8,000/-

NA 680145 NB 680145

NC 680145 ND 680145

NE 680145 NF 680145

NH 680145 NJ 680145

NK 680145 NL 680145 NM 680145

2nd Prize Rs.1,000,000/-

NM 434878 (KOZHIKKODE)

3rd Prize Rs.100,000/-

1) NA 428714 (MALAPPURAM)

2) NB 363413 (WAYANADU)

3) NC 363599 (WAYANADU)

4) ND 423927 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

5) NE 167211 (MALAPPURAM)

6) NF 103486 (THIRUVANANTHAPURAM)

7) NG 820195 (IRINJALAKUDA)

8) NH 255792 (PALAKKAD)

9) NJ 625549 (ALAPPUZHA)

10) NK 478078 (PALAKKAD)

11) NL 729540 (PALAKKAD)

12) NM 265710 (KOLLAM)

4th Prize Rs.5,000/-

0324 2806 4178 4593 4812 5349 6009 6498 6971 7152 7306 7537 7879 7928 8245 8594 8690 8875

5th Prize Rs.1,000/-

0753 1091 1120 1391 2092 3020 3490 3546 3588 3737 4642 4890 4976 5598 5932 6229 6358 6684 7221 7433 7601 7772 7778 7883 7911 7915 7993 8224 8543 8618 9026 9048 9513 9619 9906 9914

6th Prize Rs.500/-

0271 0292 0479 0522 0626 0643 0816 0878 1200 1872 1910 1978 2148 2256 2342 2363 3026 3301 3404 3495 3580 3594 3609 3635 3791 3841 3847 3901 3924 3953 4089 4118 4142 4227 4349 4526 4541 4903 5184 5392 5573 5768 5825 6005 6091 6096 6308 6532 6628 6701 6753 6840 6861 6969 7024 7036 7077 7239 7280 7349 7619 7760 7841 7994 8238 8322 8347 8619 8751 8954 8961 9094 9140 9146 9206 9333 9524 9696 9712

7th Prize Rs.100/-

0023 0049 0108 0121 0163 0179 0258 0273 0329 0427 0510 0518 0596 0670 0810 0869 0935 0962 1045 1173 1411 1417 1446 1455 1491 1493 1567 1653 1866 2041 2054 2064 2378 2551 2574 2673 2697 2837 2861 2880 3204 3361 3370 3375 3380 3405 3548 3626 3643 3815 3912 3960 4120 4164 4165 4233 4277 4342 4536 4553 4688 4716 4769 4928 5044 5225 5254 5340 5558 5745 5746 5982 6075 6341 6396 6474 6510 6648 6666 6698 6776 6932 7106 7107 7116 7182 7346 7366 7378 7390 7391 7555 7618 7739 7746 7810 7888 7967 8361 8416 8438 8470 8549 8561 8578 8685 8691 8729 8744 8749 8804 8810 8880 9020 9037 9075 9259 9303 9553 9653 9874 9900

