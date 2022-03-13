Adsence Ad 160X600
Nagaland Lottery result on, 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List on, 13 March 2022
Nagaland Lottery result held today on 13 March 2022. Today 1 PM, 6 PM, 8 PM Winner List LIVE: Here you can check the Latest Nagaland Lottery Sambad Result, Nagaland Lottery Sunday 13 March 2022, Nagaland State Lottery result, Nagaland Lottery Today.
|Lottery Department
|Nagaland State Lottery Department
|Draw Number
|11, 11, 127th Draw held on 13 March 2022
|Draw Name
|Dear Morning Lottery Sambad, Dear Evening Lottery Sambad, and Dear Night Lottery Sambad
|First Winning Amount
|Rs. 1 Crore
|Result date
|13 March 2022
|Result Time
|1 PM, 6 PM, and 8 PM
|Result Status
|Published
Nagaland State Lottery 1 PM
Nagaland State Lottery 6 PM
Nagaland State Lottery 8 PM
