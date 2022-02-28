Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

01st Mar, 2022. 12:20 am
PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes Today 1 March 2022

PUBG Mobile Redeem Code 1 March 2022: Get free exciting goodies on PUBG Mobile Redeem Code, including free UC, BP money, generates, and bag packs.

The internet battle royalee-sport Player Unknown’s Battlefields (PUBG), which is a multiplayer game, was produced and published by PUBG Corporation, a branch of South Korean videotape gaming company Bluehole. Up to 100 players can parachute onto an islet and search for weapons and ammunition in order to master others while avoiding being destroyed.

As time passes, the size of a game’s arena, which serves as a vital safe haven for players, shrinks, bringing them closer together and fostering new relationships. The game is won by the last gamer or platoon to survive to the end.

PUBG Mobile Redeem Codes

Redeem Code Reward
DKJU10GTDSM 2000 Silver Fragments
DKJU8LMBPY  Free Silver Fragments
UCBYSD800  800 UC
MIDASBUY free rename card & room card
EKJONARKJO  Unlimited M820 Gun Skins
BBKTZEZET8  PUBG Operation Leo Set Legendary Outfit
BBVNZBZ8M10  Free PUBG Football & Chicken Popularity
BBKVZBZ8FW  8 Red Tea Popularity
BBKRZBZBF10 8 Free PUBG Cannon Popularity
BAPPZBZXF8 UMP-88 Gun Skin
  • PUBGMSANSLI
  • BUBCZBZM6U
  • BUBDZBZB6H
  • BUBEZBZ4HP
  • KV90F5HKSE2ZG
  • 49BQVOG3TPYKW
  • HAUIPYAIQNHRX
  • MLTUZN5059ALZ
  • P78A4VLHX236C
  • 8CZ16GFYZX10Y
  • 234V161OVWJ04
  • XLBI0WQ97HKOW
  • F4P6B64QBXTCA
  • IDMG22KQ3DXHQ
  • NRNVM72QB9X4S
  • U9P3JQHQLN1OJ
  • HJ4XVYGP5QHO
  • 0RHPRRODCO4A1
  • SAFXEIQK4442M
  • CYQZ9LWSKPTCJ
  • 9JSLKMYEVHXGU
  • ALL1AQNC6MDPF
  • ZUGY58KYGFW9I
  • MW36TNNOP25PO
  • EUOYMJFLE1K28
  • ERKDYCUDCYWY3
  • M8BDLRKZXXI80
  • CNJ5KH507QNJD
  • WUZV35FW0FUBH
  • 2JTB6SA87SRM0
  • DV3PI3W2BKKBD
  • FMIK0PFUTII7Z
  • 2LVNB9ZC4SXY9
  • SN78D872YJIVX

  • BAPPZEZMTB
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U
  • UKUZBZGWF –
  • BIFOZBZE6Q
  • PUBGMOBILENP
  • BPHEZDZV9G – Heart (Chicken)
  • BMTDZBZPRD – Jungle Prey Parachute (1d)
  • PUBGMCREATIVE -White Rabbit Set (1d)
  • SD16Z66XHH – Get Free SCAR-L Gun Skin
  • R89FPLM9S – Get Free Companion
  • GPHZDBTFZM24U – UMP9 Gun Skin
  • UKUZBZGWF – Free Fireworks Promo Code
  • TQIZBz76F – Get 3 Motorcycle
  • BMTCZBZMFS – Pretty in Pink set and Pretty in Pink Headpiece
  • BMTFZBZQNC – Drifter Set
  • TQIZBZ76F – Motor Vehicle Skin
  • PGHZDBTFZ95U – M416 Skin just for first 5000 gamers
  • S78FTU2XJ – New Skin
  • KARZBZYTR – New Legendary Outfit for Free
  • RNUZBZ9QQ – New AKM Glacier Skin Redeem Code
  • JJCZCDZJ9U – Golden Pan Redeem Code

For the latest Trending News follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Trending New on bolnews.com

